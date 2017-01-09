PM Modi degree row: CIC allows inspection of DU records

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Delhi University (DU) to allow inspection of records related to all the BA students of 1978, the year when the University Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the examination.

Last year, the university had denied these records to an RTI applicant, saying that it was the “personal information of the students concerned, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest”.

Meanwhile, the CIC fined the university’s Public Information Officer Rs 25,000 for denying information under RTI on the Prime Minister’s degree on the grounds that the mandatory postal order of Rs 10 was not addressed to the correct authority.

Notably, the authenticity of PM Modi’s BA degree was questioned by AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last May. He had claimed that Modi’s degrees were fake.