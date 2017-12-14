Headlines

PM Modi dedicates scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari to nation

Pragativadi News Service
INS Kalvari

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari into the Indian Navy in Mumbai today.

“This is a fine example of the fast growing strategic partnership between India and France,” said PM Modi while dedicating the submarine to the nation.

Named after the first Foxtort-class submarine, INS Kalvari was inducted into the Navy on December 8, 1967. The commissioning of its indigenous version comes days after the force observed the golden jubilee of its submarine wing.

The Scorpenes are being built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Ltd here under Project 75 with transfer of technology from a foreign collaborator — DCNS of France.

The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpenes include superior stealth and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons.

The attacks can be carried out with torpedoes both while submerged and on the surface — in all war theatres including the tropics, giving it an unmatched invulnerability.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Command, were also present at the occasion.

