PM Modi dedicates new campus of IIT Bhubaneswar to nation

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the new campus of IIT Bhubaneswar at Argul to the nation and released a commemorative stamp and coin on the Paika Rebellion.

PM Modi also announced the setting up of a Chair on the Paika Rebellion, in Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Lalitgiri Museum— Odisha’s famous Buddhist centre of archaeological importance, comprising Stupa, Viharas (monasteries) and images of Lord Buddha.

PM Modi also inaugurated the new ESIC Hospital at Bhubaneswar. He also laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur from the IIT campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the total worth of projects which were either inaugurated or for which the Foundation Stone was laid today, is over Rs. 14,000 crore. He said the Union Government aims to develop eastern India as the gateway to South-East Asia.

The Prime Minister said that IIT Bhubaneswar would spur the industrial development of Odisha, and work towards technology to improve the lives of the people.

“I got the opportunity to dedicate IIT Bhubaneswar to the youth, Rs 1260 crores have been spent on its construction. This grand campus will not only be a center of dreams for the youth of Odisha but will also provide employment opportunities,” the PM said.

Foundation stones of Indian Oil Corporation’s Rs 3,800 crore gas pipeline project from Paradip oil refinery to Hyderabad and Bokaro-Angul section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,437 crore were also laid by the PM.

He also broke ground for six-laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-5 (New NH-16), Khandagiri flyover in Bhubaneswar of NH-5 (New NH-16), four-laning of Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 (New NH-55) and 6/4 laning of Tangi-Puintola section of NH-5 (New NH-16).

The Prime Minister mentioned the plans to expand the healthcare infrastructure, road network, and oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in the State. He reiterated the Union Government’s commitment towards the all-round development of Odisha.