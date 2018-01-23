PM Modi at Davos: Climate change, terrorism and protectionism challenges before us

Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the plenary session of the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland.

PM Modi listed three issues- climate change, terrorism and a threat to globalization with powers of protectionism rising –as the three big challenges that the world faces.

He started his speech by drawing a parallel to 1997, the last time an Indian prime minister had attended the WEF summit. Touching upon a wide range of topics like Google, Harry Potter, the currency Euro, Asian financial crisis and Brexit, which did not exist back then, he stressed that the world has come a long way in the last two decades.

PM also projected India’s actions towards this by saying that the country has aimed to produce 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022 and claimed that one-third of this target has already been met.

While speaking on terrorism, the prime minister said, “Terrorism is dangerous. Worse is when people say there is a difference between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised.”

Expressing concern over the melting of Arctic glaciers, he accentuated the need to think about what can be done to mitigate climate change.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to give the plenary speech at the WEF and the first to attend the Davos summit in 20 years, since HD Deve Gowda’s visit in 1997.