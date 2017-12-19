PM Modi has a credibility problem: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A day after the Congress lost Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, party president Rahul Gandhi has said the verdict shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a “credibility problem”.

“People of Gujarat do not believe in Gujarat model. It is all very good marketing” said Rahul.

The Congress president said the BJP may have won Gujarat again, but alleged that it has “put a big question mark on PM Modi’s credibility,” adding, “We didn’t win, but we fared well. The result was good for us.”

After the verdict on Monday, the Congress President had applauded party workers for fighting the campaigning with dignity. “My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage,” he said.

My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017

The BJP has retained Gujarat, but by a much lower margin of victory than last time, with the Congress posting its best result since 1985 in the state on Monday. The BJP crossed the majority mark at 92 seats but stopped one seat short of 100 in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The Congress has narrowed the gap between the two parties, winning 80 seats, 19 more than last time.