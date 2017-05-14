PM Modi congratulates Punia for winning gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

Headlines

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia won first gold medal for India at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships and brought an end to a long drought at the tournament which is being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

Punia registered a come-from-behind victory over Seungchul Lee of South Korea in men’s 65kg freestyle on the penultimate day of the Asian Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

Sarita, meanwhile, bagged a silver medal in women’s 58kg category.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the champion of Asia.

In his tweet, Modi wrote: “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for securing the Gold in Asian Wrestling Championship. India is very proud of his exemplary accomplishment.”

 

After registering a fabulous 6-2 win, Bajrang celebrated by taking a victory lap with the tri-colour on his shoulders.

