PM Modi congratulates Punia for winning gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia won first gold medal for India at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships and brought an end to a long drought at the tournament which is being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

Punia registered a come-from-behind victory over Seungchul Lee of South Korea in men’s 65kg freestyle on the penultimate day of the Asian Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

Sarita, meanwhile, bagged a silver medal in women’s 58kg category.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the champion of Asia.

In his tweet, Modi wrote: “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for securing the Gold in Asian Wrestling Championship. India is very proud of his exemplary accomplishment.”

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for securing the Gold in Asian Wrestling Championship. India is very proud of his exemplary accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2017

After registering a fabulous 6-2 win, Bajrang celebrated by taking a victory lap with the tri-colour on his shoulders.