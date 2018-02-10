Headlines

PM Modi conferred Grand Collar of the State of Palestine

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Palestine

Ramallah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday conferred the ‘Grand Collar of the State of Palestine’ by President Mahmoud Abbas, recognising his key contribution to promoting relations between India and Palestine.

President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on PM Modi after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine.

The Grand Collar is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries – Kings, Heads of State/Government and persons of similar rank.

It has in the past been awarded to King Salman of Saudi Arabia, King Hamad of Bahrain, President Xi Jinping of China, among others.

