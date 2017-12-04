PM Modi condoles Shashi Kapoor’s demise, praises the man of theatre

New Delhi: Condoling the death of Shashi Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the enigmatic actor for this versatility, passion for theatre and brilliant acting that will be remember for generation to come.

Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre.

This was not a movie critic reviewing a performance of the now late Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling the death of the ‘best-looking Kapoor’.

Shashi Kapoor promoted theatre with “great passion”, PM Modi said, saying his brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come.

“Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” the Prime Minister added.

President Ram Nath Kovind too sent out a tweet condoling the enigmatic actor’s death and noted his repertoire of Indian as well as international films.