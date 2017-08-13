PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

PM Modi concerned about Gorakhpur deaths, says CM Adityanath

Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday visited the hospital in Gorakhpur where the deaths of 63 children over the last five days has sparked massive outrage.

“For the last two to three days, the news that has been pouring in, PM Modi has been concerned, said Adityanath.

He added that a preliminary report on the issue has been made and “and based on that we have come to a conclusion that inquiry into the incident is very important”.

The Chief Minister had earlier said the role of the oxygen vendor at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College will be probed. Raids have been conducted at the Lucknow-based firm, which stopped supply of oxygen to the hospital as previous bills were not paid.

The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 70, as another child succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital today.

On Saturday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per the data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital.

