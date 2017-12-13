Headlines

PM Modi to commission first Scorpene-class Submarine INS Kalvari tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
INS Kalvari

New Delhi: The first of the indigenous Scorpene-class submarines, INS Kalvari, will be commissioned in the Indian Navy on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, navy officials said on Wednesday.

Commissioning of this submarine — named after the first Foxtort-class submarine, INS Kalvari inducted into the navy on 8 December 1967 — comes days after the Navy observed the golden jubilee of its submarine wing.

It is being built under the Rs 23,652 crore Project-75 at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai, is significant because the Navy currently has just 13 ageing diesel-electric submarines, with just half of them operational at any given time. The force needs at least 18 conventional submarines. The second one INS Khanderi is slated for delivery by December.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
801
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top