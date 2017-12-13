PM Modi to commission first Scorpene-class Submarine INS Kalvari tomorrow

New Delhi: The first of the indigenous Scorpene-class submarines, INS Kalvari, will be commissioned in the Indian Navy on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, navy officials said on Wednesday.

Commissioning of this submarine — named after the first Foxtort-class submarine, INS Kalvari inducted into the navy on 8 December 1967 — comes days after the Navy observed the golden jubilee of its submarine wing.

It is being built under the Rs 23,652 crore Project-75 at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai, is significant because the Navy currently has just 13 ageing diesel-electric submarines, with just half of them operational at any given time. The force needs at least 18 conventional submarines. The second one INS Khanderi is slated for delivery by December.