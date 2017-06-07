Latest News Update

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi likely to meet in Astana

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Astana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana.

The SCO was founded in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

India – along with Pakistan – is expected to be formally inducted in the grouping during the conference at the Kazakhstan capital, which would be held on June 8 and 9. So far both nations had observer status.

The meeting may help bridge the increasing gap in ties between the two countries, which has grown fast over issues like One Belt, One Road or the OBOR project and China’s opposition to India’s membership in the exclusive nuclear club NSG.

Till now China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the group’s full members. Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan have observer status.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

windshield windshield
1.9K
Latest News Update

Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video
Pipili Pipili
1.6K
Headlines

Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses
AI AI
1.5K
Twin City

AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital
Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu
1.3K
Headlines

BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll
Baijayant Baijayant
1.2K
Headlines

Naveen breaks silence over attack on Baijayant, says BJD is against violence
To Top