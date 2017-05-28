Headlines

PM Modi to begin his 4-Nation tour tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his four-nation tour of Spain, Germany, France and Russia tomorrow with an objective to boost India’s economic engagement with these countries and inviting more investment proposals.

In the first step of his six-day trip, Modi will visit Germany where he will hold discussions with Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

They will discuss regarding roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine.

PM Modi will travel to St. Petersburg in Russia from May 31 to June 2 for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit. “…I will be conducting detailed discussions with President Vladimir Putin to take forward our dialogue from the last Summit in Goa in October 2016,” he said.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

private bus private bus
3.8K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
3.6K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
2.1K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.9K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.5K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top