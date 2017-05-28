PM Modi to begin his 4-Nation tour tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his four-nation tour of Spain, Germany, France and Russia tomorrow with an objective to boost India’s economic engagement with these countries and inviting more investment proposals.

In the first step of his six-day trip, Modi will visit Germany where he will hold discussions with Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

They will discuss regarding roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine.

PM Modi will travel to St. Petersburg in Russia from May 31 to June 2 for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit. “…I will be conducting detailed discussions with President Vladimir Putin to take forward our dialogue from the last Summit in Goa in October 2016,” he said.