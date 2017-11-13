Headlines

PM Modi attends opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN summit in Manila

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ASEAN

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi interacted with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of this year’s India-ASEAN and East Asia Summits.

Ahead of the summits, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Duterte, and the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

This year marks the 25th year of the India-ASEAN dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the ASEAN regional bloc.

The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.4K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
sex sex
855
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top