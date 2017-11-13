PM Modi attends opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN summit in Manila

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.

ASEAN celebrates 50 years of robust cooperation and working towards a better tomorrow. India cherishes the strong ties with the @ASEAN family. pic.twitter.com/x4SBhU8VMo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi interacted with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of this year’s India-ASEAN and East Asia Summits.

Ahead of the summits, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Duterte, and the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

This year marks the 25th year of the India-ASEAN dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the ASEAN regional bloc.

The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.