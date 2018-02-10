PM Modi arrives in Palestine on a historic visit

Ramallah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Ramallah on a historic visit to Palestine during which he will meet President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirm India’s support for the Palestinian people.

PM Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Ramallah, arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Prime Minister Modi and President Abbas will discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations as well as discuss the regional and international situations of common concern.

According to Abbas, Modi’s visit to the region reflects India’s long-held position of supporting peace and stability in the region.

Modi will begin his engagement by laying a wreath at the Mausoleum of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. He will be accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart Rami Hamdallah.

Modi’s visit to Palestine comes amid heightened tensions in the region after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.