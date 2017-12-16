PM Modi announces Rs 90,000 crore for improving roads, highways in Northeast

Shillong: To facilitate better connectivity in the next two to three years Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced Rs 90,000 crore for improving roads and national highways in the Northeast.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation a 271-km two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya and Shillong.

Addressing a rally here PM Modi said, “Over the next 2-3 years, an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore is proposed under the Special Accelerated Road Development Project (SARDP) in the Northeast and an investment of Rs 30,000 crore under Bharatmala is proposed for development of national highways in northeastern states.

The Pime Minister said that over 1,200 km of NH was constructed at an expenditure of nearly Rs 14,000 crore during the last three years alone.