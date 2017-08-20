PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

PM Modi, Amit Shah to meet CMs of BJP ruled states on August 21

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all party ruled states on Monday (August 21) to take stock of development and social welfare work being done.

Besides 13 chief ministers and six deputy chief ministers, a few cabinet ministers are also likely to attend the meeting, as per sources.

This will be Modi’s third meeting with the chief ministers after the BJP swept to power in 2014.

The discussions in the meeting are expected to revolve around implementation of the Centre’s flagship schemes in the states and development works being done there, sources said.

The meeting is being organised just days after Shah unfolded the blue print for 2019 elections, which may also feature in the discussions.

