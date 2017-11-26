PM Modi addresses nation on 38th edition of Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his address via the 38th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Emphasizing the importance of the Indian Constitution, the PM paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution. “Our Constitution safeguards the rights of the poor and weaker sections of society,” PM said.

Modi tweeted and urged people to share their inputs with him on Narendra Modi Mobile Application.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that families needed to pay closer attention to the health of their children, given the declining status of immunity among the younger generation, largely due to the “lifestyle disorder.”

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.