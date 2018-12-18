PM lays foundation stones of Thane metro links, housing project

Thane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stones of Rs 33,000 crore Thane metro links along with a mass housing project here on Tuesday.

The programme is being viewed as kicking off BJP campaign for 2019 elections in the state.

Modi targeted the Congress governments for various lapses during its regime. He said this while laying foundation stones for Thane district Metro Rail and a mass housing project here.

The Prime Minister performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro and the Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander Metro corridor projects to ease the transportation problem in these bustling towns.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for an ambitious project to construct 90,000 homes for poor sections of society under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY). The project is expected to be completed in three years.