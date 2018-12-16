PM lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1100 cr in UP

Raebareli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1100 crore in Raebareli on Sunday.

This is his first visit to Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Modi flagged off the 900th coach and Humsafar rake made by the Modern Coach Factory here.

The Prime Minister took a dig at the Congress in its bastion in the state and accused it of neglecting the constituency.

Modi said his government is committed to development of Raebareli. He said earlier governments has neglected it.

The Prime Minister made the comments without naming any party.

Reports said Modi, who inspected the Modern Coach Factory, said it was neglected by previous governments. He said the factory was sanctioned in 2007 but it has failed to take off.