PM launches Cyber Coordination Centre website

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the website of the Cyber Coordination Centre on the concluding day of three-day DGP Conference.

This year’s the Conference of Director Generals of Police was organized at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat, under the shadow of the Statue of Unity.

Launching the website, Modi said, “This is a one-stop shop on all cyber-related issues, whether it is cybercrime or cybersecurity. It would also act as a bridge between law enforcement agencies on the one hand, and academia and private cybersecurity professionals on the other.”

The Conference also focused on improving cybersecurity in the country and on preparing the Police forces to prevent and investigate cyber crimes and financial frauds.

The PM lauded the contribution of the Police forces in the maintenance of internal security scenario. He directed the Heads of Police forces to take steps for creating a responsive and sensitive Police force.

Modi also emphasized that coordination of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and central agencies with the State Police forces and coordination amongst neighbouring States was absolutely essential for successfully dealing with complex issues of crime prevention and management of law & order in the country.