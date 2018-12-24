PM inaugurates upgraded ESI Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated and upgraded 100 bedded ESI Hospital, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) to the Nation along with a basket of different projects on Monday.

The other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Prasanna Patasani.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the existing 50 bedded ESI Hospital Bhubaneswar has been renovated & upgraded to 100 bedded hospital with a project cost of Rs. 73 crore. Equipped with all the modern facilities, this hospital will provide good medical care to beneficiaries under ESI Scheme of Bhubaneswar area.

He said that the Central Govt. is working to provide the good quality medical care to every citizen of India. For this purpose, Wellness Health Centres are also being opened under ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ to provide medical care in the remotest part of India.