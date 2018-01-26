Headlines

PM, CM wish India on its 69th Republic Day

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
69th Republic Day

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day, wishes poured in from all over the world.  For Indians, the day is synonymous with the Republic Day parade that happens every year at India Gate in the capital.

In a first, the Republic Day parade this year will see the presence of 10 heads of state from ASEAN as chief guests.

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN – Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei – are being hosted by India this year.

The parade will see participation from the armed forces, tableaux of states celebrating the diversity of India, performances from students and the most-awaited, motorbike stunts by 113 women from the Border Security Force (BSF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to wish the nation on its 69th Republic Day.

 

Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people on this day through his official twitter handle.

 

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
5.0K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
1.6K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
Odisha Odisha
1.4K
Headlines

Odisha’s Pankaj Mahanta and Mamata Dalai get National Bravery Award 2017
To Top