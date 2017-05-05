Headlines

Plus Two Science results to be published on May 12

Bhubaneswar: The state Plus Two Science examination results will be published on May 12. The Mass Education minister Debi Prasad Mishra made the announcement today. Arts and Commerce results will be published by the end of the month, he said.

The exams conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had been held from March 1 to 30. A total of 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams had appeared for the exams. “While Science results will be out first, the results of Commerce and Arts students will be published by May end,” said an official at CHSE.

The results will be out by 11 am on May 12 for Science students. The results can be checked online at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

