Headlines

Plus Two practical exams postponed to Jan 27

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
plus two

Bhubaneswar: Plus Two practical exams have been postponed as per an announcement by Council of Higher secondary Education (CHSE) today. The practicals will now begin from January 27 and not January 18 as scheduled earlier.

Earlier, in November, CHSE Chairman Prof Basudev Chhatoi said the theory examinations of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will be held from March 6 to 28 while the practical examinations will be held from January 18 to 25. However, the new dates for practical have now been changed to January 27 to February 3.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

naveen's team naveen's team
5.7K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
4.6K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
RSP RSP
3.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
3.2K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.7K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
To Top