Plus Two practical exams postponed to Jan 27

Bhubaneswar: Plus Two practical exams have been postponed as per an announcement by Council of Higher secondary Education (CHSE) today. The practicals will now begin from January 27 and not January 18 as scheduled earlier.

Earlier, in November, CHSE Chairman Prof Basudev Chhatoi said the theory examinations of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will be held from March 6 to 28 while the practical examinations will be held from January 18 to 25. However, the new dates for practical have now been changed to January 27 to February 3.