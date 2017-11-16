Plus Two exams to begin from Mar 6, 2018

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The Plus Two annual examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in all the streams will start from March 6 till March 29, 2018 in Odisha.

The practical exams will be held before the theory exams, scheduled from January 25 till February 5.

According to sources at CHSE, all the exams will be held between 10 am and 1 pm.

The examinations will start with English paper exam in Science and Commerce streams on March 6 while the examination in Arts stream will commence on March 7, said a CHSE notification here today.

