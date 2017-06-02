Plus III admission process to begin from June 6

Bhubaneswar: Colleges across the state will begin application process for Plus III admission from June 6 to the end date June 20. This has been informed through a notification issued by the Higher Education Department on Friday.

According to the official notification, the students can apply through offline and online mode for getting admitted into Plus III education.

Notably, about 1.74 thousand students have cleared the Plus II examination in Arts and Commerce stream, while 73,523 students out of 90,643 have passed in Science stream this year.