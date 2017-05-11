Headlines

Plus II Science results to be published tomorrow at 11 am

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Plus II Science

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Plus II Science examination results will be published tomorrow (May 12) and students can check there results online after 11 am at chseodisha.nic.in. and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Mass Education minister Debi Prasad Mishra made the announcement today. Arts and Commerce results will be published by the end of the month, he said.

The exams conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had been held from March 1 to 30. A total of 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams had appeared for the exams. “While Science results will be out first, the results of Commerce and Arts students will be published by May end,” said an official at CHSE.

