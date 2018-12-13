Plus II exams in Odisha to begin on March 7

Bhubaneswar: The annual Plus II examination in Odisha will be held from March 7, 2019, the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said on Thursday.

The CHSE, custodian of the examination, today announced the full schedule of the annual examination for various streams including Arts, Commerce, Science, Vocational, distance education (correspondence courses).

As per the schedule, Science and Commerce stream students will appear for MIL (Odia) papers on March 7 while Arts students will sit for papers on March 8.

Prior to the theory examinations, students have to appear for the practical/project from January 28 to February 8.

The annual examination will conclude on March 30, the notification said.