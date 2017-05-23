Plus II admission: Over 40,000 forms received online on first day

Bhubaneswar: Admission to 1,520 junior colleges having a total seat strength of 4,00,643 began in the State on Monday. Over 40,787 forms were submitted online on the first day in Science, Commerce and Arts streams and nearly 1,000 students’ submitted forms manually at colleges.

As per sources despite initial hiccups in filling up the common application forms online, the process was smooth on the first day.

State nodal officer for e-admission Mihir Das said the School and Mass Education Department has opened 661 Student Academic Management System (SAMS) resource centres across the State to help students in e-admission process.

There will be three selection lists and those who could not take admission after third selection can go for spot admission after the SC/ST extension list is declared. While the last date of online application through the website www.dheodisha.in is June 7, that for manual admission is June 8. The first merit list will be published on June 13 and classes would begin from July 6.