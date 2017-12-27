Plus 3 student hangs herself to death in city

Twin City

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl committed suicide at her rented house in New Forest Park area under Airfield police limits on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushree Sangita Mallick of Astaranga. She was a Plus Three Science final year student of a city-based college.

Reportedly, Sushree Sangita’s elder sister was staying with her and on Tuesday morning she found the victim’s room was locked. The victim’s elder sister alerted the house owner after which they broke the door and found her hanging from a ceiling fan. Mallick was rushed to Capital Hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

According to victim’s sister, she used to talk to a youth over phone. Her sister has also identified the youth and has informed the city cops about him. Mallick’s family alleged that she was upset after having a fight with one of her male friends over the phone on December 25 night.

“The girl committed suicide by using a stole. According to preliminary investigation, it seems that she was upset over some personal issues,” Airfield police station IIC Devi Shankar Pratap said.

“We have registered a U/D case in this regard and further investigation into the matter is on,” he added.

