A plot behind CM Naveen’s ill health rumour

Bhubaneswar: Even though the ruling-BJD is making headlines for a Parliamentarian of the party who had spoken out strongly against a bureaucrat in the Chief Minister’s Office, another interesting stuff has surfaced after it is known that a MP was behind spreading the rumour of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being unwell a few years ago.

According to reports, a major conspiracy was hatched with the rumor to weaken the BJD and give a massive jolt to the state government as well, but however the conspirators faced defeat against CM’s popularity for his good governance and transparent administrative skills.

Dismissing the reports about his ill health which had been doing rounds on the social media, Naveen had said, “This is not at all true. I’m completely fit and fine”.

Besides, it has been also alleged that a BJD MP of a coastal district applied the low political strategy by spreading the rumor of CM’s ill health with an intention to raise a question mark among the party workers and activists over the party’s future successor after Naveen.

More than in Naveen’s state, the hoax had spread like wild fire in various states and in the national capital. The fake news was also carried by some news web portals and newspapers of different states and all the game seemed to be monitored from Delhi.

Even as the truth prevailed that neither the CM was then unwell nor is he ill presently, but the mystery of the conspiracy still rests with revelation of the identity of the Parliamentarian.

According to sources, the well-marked traces of the plot have been detected and soon the main strategist will be facing the wrath of the BJD supremo.