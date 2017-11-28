Headlines

Plea challenging Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as CBI special director rejected by Supreme Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan challenging the appointment of senior Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as a Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NGO Common Cause had challenged the Gujarat cadre IPS officer’s appointment as “illegal and arbitrary”, arguing that his name had been found in a diary seized during tax raids on a company being investigated by the CBI.

The centre, however, rubbished the allegations and described Asthana as an “outstanding officer”. The decision to appoint him was taken unanimously by a panel headed by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner and the CBI Director, the centre said.

The centre also said that Asthana had supervised over 40 high-profile cases like the coal blocks allotment scam, the AgustaWestland chopper deal, and various black money and money laundering cases.

