Plane with 66 People on Board Crashes in Central Iran

Tehran: The Aseman Airline’s Tehran-Yasuj flight with at least 66 people on board has crashed in southern Isfahan province and all the passengers and crew members are confirmed dead.

The ATR plane, which disappeared from radars on Sunday morning, 50 minutes after taking off from Mehrabad Airport, crashed into Dena Mountain near Bideh village in the city of Semirom, according to Iranian officials.

Several helicopters have been deployed to search the crash site, and rescue operation is underway. However, the heavy fog in the area does not let the copters land.

A spokesman for the Iranian emergency organization said at least 66 people, including 60 passengers and 6 crew members were on board. He also said it was not possible to send ambulances to the mountainous area.

While the plane’s wreckage has not been found yet, Aseman Airline’s Public Relations chief declared all the people on board have lost their lives.