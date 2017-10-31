PK Dhumal is BJP’s CM face in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Ending all speculations, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday named Prem Kumar Dhumal as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The former Himachal Pradesh chief minister PK Dhumal will lead the BJP to a “huge majority” in the state, Shah said at a public meeting.

It was reported that Union minister JP Nadda was in the running for the post, but Dhumal’s mass connect in the hill state may have tipped the scale in his favour.

Former chief minister Dhumal will contest election from Sujanpur, according to reports.

Notably, Dhumal, 73, held the Himachal chief minister’s chair two times – from March 1998 to March 2003, and again from January 2008 to 25 December 2012.

Himachal Pradesh will election for 68 seats on November 9 while counting of votes will take place on December 18.