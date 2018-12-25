Pipli gang rape & murder: CB to challenge acquittal of accused siblings

Bhubaneswar: A day after a trial court acquitted two siblings in the sensational Pipli gang rape and murder case, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police decided to challenge the verdict in the higher court.

“The Crime Branch will move the Orissa High Court challenging the verdict of the lower court,” informed Crime Branch counsel Kamdev Tripathy on Tuesday.

On Monday, the court of the additional district judge in Bhubaneswar acquitted the two accused brothers—Sukant Pradhan and Prashant—due to lack of evidence against them.

Notably, the 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped at Arjungoda village in Pipli police limits of Puri district on November 29, 2011. The victim was allegedly targeted as she was the prime witness in an alleged gang rape case that took place in her village in 2008 in which her friend was the victim.

The victim died at the S.C.B Medical College and Hospital on June 21, 2012 after spending more than four months in coma. The case had triggered a political storm in the state leading to the resignation of former agriculture minister.

Meanwhile, the crime branch police, which had submitted charge sheets against eight persons in this case, including attempt to murder charges against two, have decided to file a supplementary charge-sheet, converting the charges from Section 307 to Section 302 of IPC.