Pipili rape case: HC says dismissing cop unconstiutional

Cuttack: In the Pipili gang rape case, former Pipili inspector in charge Amulya Champatiray got respite with Orissa High Court calling his dismissal by the state government unconstitutional and illegal. Champatiray was first suspended and later removed from service by Odisha government in the 2011 gang rape of a 19-year old.

The High Court upheld the State Administrative Tribunal’s (SAT) order that quashed Champatiray’s dismissal. The police officer was dismissed by the DGP from service on January 24, 2012 on charges of neglect in duty basedon allegations of not responding to the 19-year old rape victim who was in coma for six months before succumbing to injuries in June 2012. The former IIC had moved the SAT on this decision which had quashed the dismissal.

The state government had challenged the SAT decision in High Court in 2013. The Court, in an order on January 3, stated that civil servants hold be given a chance to defend themselves and any action should be taken only after the officer is proven guilty.