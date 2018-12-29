Pilots to be summoned over possible mid air collision of flights

New Delhi: The pilots of three international flights will be summoned by Aircraft Accident Incident Bureau (AAIB) over narrow escape of mid air collision.

Sources in AAIB said the collisions between the three airlines, Dutch carrier KLM, Taiwan’s Eva Air, and US-based National Airlines, were averted on December 23 following multiple auto-generated warnings by the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Sources said the three foreign airlines were flying almost at the same level which is a clear violation of mandatory separation.

The US National Airlines from Afghanistan to Hong Kong was flying at 31,000 feet, the Amsterdam-Bangkok EVA Air plane at 32,000 feet and Vienna-bound Dutch KLM at 33,000 feet, sources said.

Sources in AAIB said that the bureau has the power to summon pilots of any foreign airlines in serious cases through International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) which is an international aviation body.