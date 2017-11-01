PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

PIL in Orissa HC seeking medical examination of MLA Pravat Biswal by AIIMS docs

Cuttack: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court today seeking medical examination of Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Pravat Biswal by specialists of AIIMS, who is now undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here after his arrest in connection with the multi-crore Sea Shore chit fund scam.

The petition has sought to make State Health Secretary and SCBMCH authorities as parties in the matter and shifting of Biswal from SCBMCH to AIIMS if needed.

the CBI today arrested ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pravat Biswal for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore chit fund scam.

Notably, Biswal and his wife were earlier quizzed several times during past three years by the investigating agency in connection with a controversial land belonging to the ponzi firm which is located in Jajpur and was registered in the name of Biswal’s wife in 2012 for a considerable amount of Rs 25 lakh. The CBI is investigating into the source of that huge money.

The BJD lawmaker was booked under section 120 (B) of IPC.

