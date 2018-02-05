PIL filed in Orissa HC seeking GI tag for Odishara Rasagola

Cuttack: As West Bengal got the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogulla”, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Orissa High Court today seeking GI (Geological Identification) tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’ and scrapping of tag received by the neighboring West Bengal.

The PIL has been filed in the court by Secretary of Punya Utkal Trust Susanta Sahu and Editor of Odia Parba Santosh Kumar Sahoo.

In the PIL, the petitioners have named Odisha Government, West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology, Chennai Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration as parties.