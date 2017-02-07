PIL asks to stop Sasikala oath on Tue

Chennai: A Chennai resident filed a PIL appealing before the Supreme Court to stop the oath taking ceremony of Sasikala as Chief Minister on Tuesday, with the verdict on the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were both accused, expected next week. Also, the Govrnor had said he did not have time for the ceremony on Tuesday.

The PIL filed by Senthil Kumar of Chennai who is the general secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, will most likely be heard on Tuesday by the apex court.

Sasikala was elected General Secretary of AIADMK on December 29 after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5. She was elected as a leader of its legislature party yesterday giving rise to speculates of her taking over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after O Panneerselvam’s resignation was accepted by the Governor. Sasikala was most likely to take oath between February 7 to 9.

Meanwhile, many sections of people of the state have criticised the party for selecting Sasikala as CM with she not being an elected member by the public and with criminal cases against her.

She was also trolled on social media with spinner Ashwin Tweeting “To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly.” Later, he said it was regarding a job drive and not politics.