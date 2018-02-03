Headlines

Pictorial biography ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ to be unveiled in Mumbai today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Tall Man Biju Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The book ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ on the life of illustrious and legendary statesman will be showcased at a ceremony in Mumbai today.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will preside over the function. Among other dignitaries, noted Indian classical flautist Padma Vibhusan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, eminent cardiovascular thoracic surgeon and MD of Asian Heart Institute Padma Bhusan Dr Ramakanta Panda, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik and Director, Global HR and CEO, Carbon Black Business at Aditya Birla Group Dr Santrupt B Misra are set to grace the occasion.

The book will be reviewed by Subroto Bagchi, author and Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority.

The book, written by Sundar Ganesan, talks vividly about the daredevil acts of two-time Odisha Chief Minister and former Union Minister Biju Patnaik, his revolutionary role in India’s freedom struggle and beyond, his contribution to major world events, including the untold stories about the celebrated leader.

 

