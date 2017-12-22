In Pics: Virat-Anushka wedding reception in Delhi

New Delhi: The wedding reception of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma here on Thursday was a gala event.
I don't think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn't be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver's children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our 'Kashmir Revival' project.
The reception venue was Durba Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave. This was the first round of receptions in Virat’s hometown for his extended family and dignitaries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Delhi reception held for Anushka and Virat on Thursday.
The power couple was spotted at the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday evening, where they extended an invite to the Prime Minister for their wedding reception.
Anushka resplendent in a gorgeous red and gold Sabyasachi banarasi sari, Virat complemented her in black textured bandhgala with silk kurta and hand embroidered pashmina shawl.
The second reception party will take place in Mumbai on December 26 for friends from the cricket fraternity and the film industry.
Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.