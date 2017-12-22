In Pics: Virat-Anushka wedding reception in Delhi

New Delhi: The wedding reception of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma here on Thursday was a gala event.

The reception venue was Durba Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave. This was the first round of receptions in Virat’s hometown for his extended family and dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Delhi reception held for Anushka and Virat on Thursday.

The power couple was spotted at the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday evening, where they extended an invite to the Prime Minister for their wedding reception.

Anushka resplendent in a gorgeous red and gold Sabyasachi banarasi sari, Virat complemented her in black textured bandhgala with silk kurta and hand embroidered pashmina shawl.

The second reception party will take place in Mumbai on December 26 for friends from the cricket fraternity and the film industry.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.