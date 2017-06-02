In pics: Thunderstorm triggers havoc in city zoo

Bhubaneswar: A thunderstorm on Thursday brought relief from the scorching heat but caused massive destruction at Nadankanan Zoological Park, forcing authorities to shut it down for the next two days.

Though the exact amount of loss is yet to be ascertained, zoo officials estimate put it at Rs 50 lakh. However, there has been no casualty of either animals or visitors in the storm that hit the city yesterday afternoon.

A zoo official said hundreds of trees were either uprooted or damaged in the storm, while electric cables were snapped.

The thunder squall started lashing the park and the city around 2 pm and had lasted for around 90 minutes. Walls of the enclosures of many animals also suffered damage.

The thunderstorm led to snapping of power lines that affected the electronic ticketing system.

“We have asked CESU officials to restore power. We have already started the work to remove debris. As the destruction has been large-scale, we have decided to keep the zoo closed on Friday and Saturday,” said Nandankanan’s deputy director Jayant Dash.