Twin City

In pics: Thunderstorm triggers havoc in city zoo

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: A thunderstorm on Thursday brought relief from the scorching heat but caused massive destruction at Nadankanan Zoological Park, forcing authorities to shut it down for the next two days.

thunderstorm

Though the exact amount of loss is yet to be ascertained, zoo officials estimate put it at Rs 50 lakh. However, there has been no casualty of either animals or visitors in the storm that hit the city yesterday afternoon.

thunderstorm

thunderstorm

A zoo official said hundreds of trees were either uprooted or damaged in the storm, while electric cables were snapped.

thunderstorm

The thunder squall started lashing the park and the city around 2 pm and had lasted for around 90 minutes. Walls of the enclosures of many animals also suffered damage.

thunderstorm

The thunderstorm led to snapping of power lines that affected the electronic ticketing system.

thunderstorm

“We have asked CESU officials to restore power. We have already started the work to remove debris. As the destruction has been large-scale, we have decided to keep the zoo closed on Friday and Saturday,” said Nandankanan’s deputy director Jayant Dash.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
10.6K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.3K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
intensify intensify
2.7K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Sarathi Sarathi
1.8K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
To Top