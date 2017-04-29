In pics: Odisha Parba in New Delhi

New Delhi: The three day long Odisha Parba by Odia Samaj in the national capital has begun today. The event at India Gate Lawns is a treat for all Odias who will get to see the various icons of Odia culture as well as crafts and dishes that define Odia people.

The entrance to the Odisha Parba is made of lavish Pipili chandua crafts

The backdrop of the stage has been designed in the form of Khandagiri caves

The identity of Odisha – Konark wheel

Palm leaf and other crafts of Odisha are available at the stalls of the event

Craftsmen from all over the state have been invited by hosts Odia Samaj

The event will showcase Odisha to all visitors in New Delhi

The unique Dokra from Odia tribal craftsmen

Pipili Chandua kiosks

The event will continue till May 1.