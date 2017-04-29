In pics: Odisha Parba in New Delhi

New Delhi: The three day long Odisha Parba by Odia Samaj in the national capital has begun today. The event at India Gate Lawns is a treat for all Odias who will get to see the various icons of Odia culture as well as crafts and dishes that define Odia people.
The entrance to the Odisha Parba is made of lavish Pipili chandua crafts
The backdrop of the stage has been designed in the form of Khandagiri caves
The identity of Odisha – Konark wheel
Palm leaf and other crafts of Odisha are available at the stalls of the event
Craftsmen from all over the state have been invited by hosts Odia Samaj
The event will showcase Odisha to all visitors in New Delhi
The unique Dokra from Odia tribal craftsmen
Pipili Chandua kiosks
The event will continue till May 1.