Culture

In pics: Odisha Parba in New Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
odisha parba

New Delhi: The three day long Odisha Parba by Odia Samaj in the national capital has begun today. The event at India Gate Lawns is a treat for all Odias who will get to see the various icons of Odia culture as well as crafts and dishes that define Odia people.

Odisha parba

The entrance to the Odisha Parba is made of lavish Pipili chandua crafts

Odisha parba

The backdrop of the stage has been designed in the form of Khandagiri caves

odisha parba

The identity of Odisha – Konark wheel

odisha parba

Palm leaf and other crafts of Odisha are available at the stalls of the event

odisha parba

Craftsmen from all over the state have been invited by hosts Odia Samaj

odisha parba

The event will showcase Odisha to all visitors in New Delhi

odisha parba

The unique Dokra from Odia tribal craftsmen

odisha parba

Pipili Chandua kiosks

odisha parba

The event will continue till May 1.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.1K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
6.5K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.3K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.1K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.6K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top