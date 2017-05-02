In pics: Odisha Parba 2017 celebrated with much pomp and vigor

New Delhi: The residents of National Capital Region (NCR) came out in large numbers to celebrate the three-day mega event Odisha Parba 2017 which concluded on Monday. Organized by Odia Samaj, Odisha Parba 2017, a celebration of Odisha’s Culture, Tradition, Heritage & Cuisine was inaugurated on 29th April 2017 at India Gate Lawns, New Delhi.

Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu attended as Chief Guest. Among others MP Baijayant Panda, Secretary, Culture , N K Sinha graced the evening.

Odisha Parba started with a series of enthralling folk dances of Odisha, Bande Utkal Janani, Navakalebara (Odishi).

“Shivaya” Contemporary style Chhau dance, Musical and dance performance mesmerized the audience.