In pics: Music release of Odia biopic “Tulasi Apa”

Bhubaneswar: The music release of the first ever Odia biopic “Tulasi Apa” based on the life of social worker Padma Shree Tulasi Munda was held in a city hotel earlier last week.

Directed by filmmaker Amiya Patnaik, the movie showcases the life and struggles of the legendary tribal woman social worker who fought all odds to serve people of her area in keonjhar district.

Director- Amiya Patnaik

Tulasi Munda was also in the event along with veteran actors like Debu Bose, Chaudhury Bikash Das and Ashrumochan Mohanty.

There was also the lead actress of the film Barsha Nayak who debuted through this biopic along with male lead Sujit Paikray, child artist Madhusmita who plays the role of young Tulasi Munda in the film.

Lead actress of the film Barsha Nayak

Male lead Sujit Paikray

Music director Pankaj jal was in the event with singer Ira Mohanty and others.

Singer Ira Mohanty

The movie had got several awards such as best director, best actress, best music director, best dialogue, best child artiste and best cinematography in the prestigious Odisha State Film Awards 2017. The film also has been screened in several film festivals across the world.