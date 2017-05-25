In pics: Murals at Rajmahal to depict changing urban dynamics

Bhubaneswar: The murals, currently transforming Rajmahal Square to an upcoming art destination in the heart of the city, will represent the changing urban character of the city and how the different city elements are evolving in a coordinated fashion with the urban dynamics of the Smart City, which was a sleepy state capital in the recent past.

The images depicting the fruit merchants, fruit retailers, other business points in Unit I Daily Market and the nearby area like Ashok Nagar, Buddha Nagar and Kalpana as the entire belt has traditionally remained as the main business hot spots of the Temple City.

Five young artists engaged by city-based voluntary organisation are toiling hard to transform the flyover to a happening art-hub with a research-based art intervention.

“We have got the ideas to paint the murals from a series of photographs taken from different angles from near Unit I Daily Market, Rajmahal, Ashok Nagar, Kalpana and Unit II area and have started working on the central pillars. Later we will be painting the remaining pillars one by one,’’ said team leader of the artists’ group Satyabhama Majhi.

Satyabhama, a research scholar on art practices of the tribal peoples under the Utkal University of Culture and had already led her team in having outstanding works at Platform No. 6 in Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Sishu Bhawan Children’s Hospital, Cuttack and Public Art in Gopalpur (PAGO) recently, said “ We wanted to paint that urban transformation through colourful art at Rajmahal Square flyover.’’

As the city is going to host the Asian Athletics Meet from July 6 to 9 the city is all set to transform itself to a colourful place and it would have more flyovers and walls painted with more and more vibrant hues to match the international event and the sportive spirit.