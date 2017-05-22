Latest News Update

In pics: Mumbai Indians win 10th IPL Trophy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Hyderabad: Majestic bowling by Mumbai Indians made them snatch an incredible one-run victory from the jaws of defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL), here Sunday night.

This was third IPL victory of the Mumbai Indians in 10 editions and more special for their skipper Rohit Sharma, who is the only captain to win a hat-trick of titles.

For Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it was yet another final that ended in a defeat — fifth in seven summit clashes.

In one of the closest finals during the 10 editions, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/26 in 4 overs), Mitchell Johnson (3/26 in 4 overs) and Lasith Malinga (0/21 in 4 overs) were brilliant at the death defending a lowly total of 129/8 as Supergiant were restricted to 128 for 6 at the end.

It was Johnson, who kept his nerve during the final over where 11 runs were needed. Manoj Tiwary smacked the first one to mid-wicket boundary bringing the eqaution down to 7 from 5 balls.

However the next two deliveries turned out to be disaster with both Tiwary and skipper Steve Smith (51, 50 balls) were caught in the deep.

With four required off final ball and 3 for a Super Over, Dan Christian went for an impossible 3rd run only to be run out as Mumbai players celebrated like never before.

 

 

