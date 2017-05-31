In pics: Miss India who scored whooping 97.25% in her Class XII exams

Latest News Update

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Remember Pankhuri Gidwani, Miss India Runner Up 2016? This 19-year-old was also one of the many students who appeared for their Class XII Board exams this year and saying she excelled, would be an understatement.

Pankhuri scored a whopping 97.25% in her ISC Boards (an almost perfect score in History) and her achievement is indeed commendable.

When the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam in March and April 2017, former Miss India Pankhuri Gidwani decided to run the race herself and aced it.

Pankhuri is a student of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow and it certainly wasn’t an easy feat for this 19-year-old as she had to give up her studies for good one year to pursue her passion.

But Pankhuri was serious about her studies and made sure she finished her papers and finish them well. And she has an important message for everyone out there that it is indeed possible to achieve everything one is passionate about.

