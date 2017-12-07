More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party

Bhubaneswar: After a star-studded wedding ceremony of actress Zeena (Jina) Samal, her marriage reception was yet another glitzy evening.

The newly-wed couple hosted their closest family and friends at their wedding reception on Wednesday at Hotel Royal Palace, Bhubaneswar.

Yesteryear’s album queen and popular Odia actress Zeena and her prince actor Rudra Panigrahi who tied the nuptial knot on December 3 were wished a happy life together by their well-wishers from the film fraternity and outside at the reception party.

While the party venue was lavishly decorated with beautiful exotic flowers, the bride and groom looked stunning too. Zeena wore yet another gorgeous outfit, this time a red colour lehenga with fashionable jewellery. The actor wore a simple black suit and looked dapped next to his bride.

At the grand reception party, it was the turn of film celebrities who were present in large numbers. The couple’s marriage was conducted at Utrishree Mandap near Krishna garden, Jagamara.

Rudra won the heart of the actress in a ‘Swayamvar’ programme called ‘Jina ra Jeeban Saathi’, which was telecasted in a private channel.